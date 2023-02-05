The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) presented the first follow-up report to the bilateral ceasefire agreements, pacts that come from the initiative called Total Peace, promoted by President Gustavo Petro. Although there is good news, in the sense that there is a decrease in violence in several departments, crimes and violations are still registered, which, in some cases, would constitute breaches of what was agreed.

During January 2023, Indepaz registered 29 events that constituted “Actions of non-compliance with the National Bilateral and Temporary Ceasefire.” Although the effects are directed at the community in general, the ethnic and peasant territories are the main targets of the incursions.

The FARC dissidences would have committed the most incursions and crimes during the first month of the year. The structure known as the Central General Staff (EMC) would have committed 25 acts, carried out by the substructures: “Western Coordinating Command” and “Commando Coordinador de Occidente” and “Comando Eastern Set”.

The Second Marquetalia, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia and a violation by the military forces would be the recount of what was committed between January 1 and 31, 2023:

“Between January 1 and 31, 2023, 29 events considered violations of CFBTN were registered, with Cauca and Nariño being the departments with the most cases, twelve (12) and five (5) respectively. In terms of responsibilities, the Central General Staff is related in 86% of the cases, with the Western Coordinating Command being its structure with the highest participation, with 58% of the general total of registered violations”, explained Indepaz.

Among the crimes committed were: homicides, kidnappings, displacements and confinements. Facts that are considered low-impact were also evidenced, such as: territorial control exercises, dissemination of threatening pamphlets, among others.

Cauca, Nariño, Norte de Santander and Valle del Cauca are the most violent departments in the country

Indepaz reveals that in the last two years there are some specific departments and municipalities, which have documented a greater number of acts of violence. For the institute, Cali (Valle del Cauca), Cúcuta (Norte de Santander), Santander de Quilichao (Cauca) and Tumaco (Nariño) are the points where the conflict has worsened.

The entity found that these populations have become “corridors of permanent violence”, turning them into reference points to determine the consequences of ceasefires.

Peace processes begin to have positive effects on communities

Since the arrival of Gustavo Petro to the presidency, his implementation of the so-called Total Peace has allowed various criminal groups to talk with the Government to lay down their weapons and logically stop violence. Indepaz found that since the third quarter of 2022 there has been a de-escalation in the incursions by these actors:

“The hypothesis is raised that since the third quarter of 2022 the violence generated by illegal armed groups and its impacts on the civilian population have been de-escalating as a result of initiatives for the negotiated solution of conflicts. In some regions this behavior is more noticeable, such as in the northwest, Norte de Santander and some municipalities in the department of Magdalena and Valle de Aburrá in Antioquia”.

However, it is requested that the authorities do not lower their guard in some specific departments and regions such as: Arauca, Cauca, Nariño, Putumayo and southern Bolívar; territories where violations of the bilateral ceasefire agreements are evident. In addition, in some cities there are more cases of assassination and/or intimidation, for which greater vigilance is requested to guarantee the peace of the communities. with Infobae

