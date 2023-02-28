The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, described the situation of violence in Valle del Cauca as critical, after the massacre that took place over the weekend in Cartago.

According to Indepaz, this is the third massacre in the Valley and the twenty in Colombia so far in 2023.

The NGO said that in this area in the north of the Valley there is a dispute over the control of drug trafficking and retail drug distribution, a situation that has caused homicides, threats and extortion.

increment

Posso affirmed that in this department “there is an alarming increase with respect to the situation of the previous year. In the Valley one can see, on the one hand, assassination activities, also some drug trafficking groups and mafias in retaliation, responses to pressure from the authorities, there is another type of crime.”

In this sense, he affirmed that in this department there is what he called ‘multi-crime’.

In this regard, he said that “it is a very critical situation, it is another type of crime, we have a paradox. On the one hand, the level of violence associated with the groups that are at the tables conversing with the national government has decreased, but, on the other hand, there is the multi-crime, the urban, even rural dynamics of many local groups and mafias that attack against the population.

According to indepaz, in this area of ​​Valle del Cauca, illegal groups such as the ELN, ‘Los Flacos’ and local gangs are present.

