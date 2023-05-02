Indepaz reported the triple homicide in Garzón, Huila, as the 34th massacre in Colombia

Indepaz, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies, has reported that the triple homicide in Garzón, Huila, has been registered as the 34th massacre of the year in Colombia.

The event occurred last Saturday, around noon, when three young people were killed with a firearm near the main park of the Zuluaga town center, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Garzón, Huila. The victims were identified as Leidy Yuliana Vargas Yugue, Faiber Alexander Petevi and Miguel Ángel Pena Trujillo, while the merchant Andrés Berdugo García, alias ‘Hidrógo’, was injured.

“The Ombudsman’s Office has issued AT No. 004/22, in which it states that the risk scenario is determined by the social and territorial control of illegal armed groups whose main purpose is the development of different economies in the regions . In addition, the disputes between the various illegal armed groups for territorial control and strategic mobility corridors exacerbate the risks for the residents,” said Indepaz.

34 massacres in 2023 Date: 04/29/23

Location: Garzon, Huila Three young people were assassinated with a firearm by hitmen around noon last Saturday near the main park of the Zuluaga town center, a rural area of ​​the Municipality of Garzón, Huila. pic.twitter.com/tGFP0UtJGe — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) May 2, 2023

Indepaz has added that the groups operating in the area are mainly unidentified post-FARC, along with other local gangs. The jurisdiction of the Colombian Army in the area is the Army’s Fifth Division.

Andrés Berdugo García, alias ‘Hidrógo’, is currently under medical care as he has five open wounds in the left and right temporal region caused by a sharp weapon. About this man it was learned that he has notes in the Spoa system, 04 for escape of prisoners, 01 for personal injuries, 04 for narcotics, in addition to being accused of the crime of theft.

After the medical interventions to which he is being subjected, he must criminally answer for the events that occurred.