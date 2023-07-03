Indepaz revealed breaches of the ceasefire with several armed groups

The armed groups that have failed to comply according to Indepaz

As for the armed groups, Indepaz data indicate that the FARC dissent called Second Marquetalia “has maintained the ceasefire and hostilities”despite the fact that “some of the fronts registered events against the cessation in January and February.”

Regarding the Central General Staff (EMC), with which the ceasefire was broken in four departments last month, Indepaz indicated that “Most of the events have been the responsibility of the Western Bloc and in particular the Jaime Martínez, Dagoberto Ramos and Carlos Patiño fronts.”

In addition, between January and June, 80 social leaders and human rights defenders were assassinated, and seven of these crimes are allegedly responsible for the EMC and one for Segunda Marquetalia.

Some massacres have been carried out by these armed groups, according to Indepaz

In the case of the massacres, three are related to the Central Staff failing to comply with the cessation of hostilities against the population.

The murders continue to be linked to the processes carried out by the leaders in defense of their territories, the environment, opposition to megaprojects, the implementation of the peace agreement and the exercise of denouncing the presence of illegal armed actors.

These crimes are concentrated in the departments of Cauca, Antioquia, Nariño, Valle del Cauca and Putumayo.

Finally, Indepaz said that although the country is in an electoral year due to the elections for mayors and governors next October, “violence against social leaders has been decreasing”, but for this to be maintained, the ceasefires must continue.