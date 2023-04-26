Independence Cup 2023: ASCK faces Koroki Métètè for his own succession

The 2023 edition of the Independence Cup will go down in history this Thursday, April 27. The final opposes the ASCK to Koroki Métètè of Tchamba.

For the first time, Koroki Métètè reached the final of the Independence Cup. Faller of DYTO, the Tchamba club believes in its chances of winning against Kara’s drivers. Their goalkeeper Jean DeDieu Nicoué is a bulwark on whom his teammates rely heavily to win the Grail.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Opposite, it is a team from the ASCK defending champions who put their trophy of the past season into play. Coulibaly Razak, Antoine Agbétogon and other Bodé Sabourh already know what to do and also intend to leave once again with the independence cup. Favorites, the drivers will still have a hard time facing a Koroki Métètè team determined to surprise the ASCK.

The kick-off of this independence cup final is this Thursday, April 27 at the Kégué stadium from 4:00 p.m.