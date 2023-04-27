Independence Cup 2023: ASCK on the roof of Togo

The final bouquet of the 2023 Independence Cup was this Thursday at the Kégué stadium. The final between ASCK, D1-Lonato club and Koroki, D2 club turned to the advantage of Kozah drivers 2 goals to 0.

Very enthusiastic from the start of the game, the ASCK through Marouf Ouro-Tagba will light the first fuse of the game in the 5th minute but Nicoue Jean de Dieu Djahlin, Koroki’s goalkeeper will dismiss the leather in a corner. In difficulty at the start of the game, Koroki Métètè seemed to find his bearings after a quarter of an hour of play. So the runs of Suleiman Olawale Adjibadé and Mawiya Oukpedjo will put the defense of Asck in difficulty. But the bad decision-making of the attackers of the greens of Tchamba will allow the drivers of the Kozah to leave their clean sheet until the last minutes of the first half when they will besiege the Koroki camp without winning their case. The first part will therefore end with a logical score of zero goals everywhere.

From the start of the second part, Koroki will allow Mawiya Oukpedjo, his best player of the first half, through injury. But the formation of Tchamba does not disarm despite the incessant assaults of the foals of Kamou Abdel-Aziz Sibabi Akpo. In the 62nd, it was goalkeeper Nicoue Djahlin who received applause from the public following a spectacular save. 8 minutes later the same Nicoue Adjahlin will defeat Razak Coulibaly. After a good combination Marouf Ouro-Tagba will serve Abdoul Razak Coulibaly who without trembling gives the advantage to the ASCK in 78th minute. Stunned by the opener, Koroki conceded the second goal in the 81st minute. Upon receiving a good free kick kicked by Ougadja Mani, Bilali Akoro with an angry header will double the lead for the Kozah drivers. The last moments of the match will only be a domination of the ASCK but nothing will be more marked until the final whistle of Bodjona Mawabwe, the judge of the game. The match ended with a score of 2 goals to 0 in favor of the Kozah drivers.

It should be noted that the ASCK succeeds itself in the prize list of the competition.