It is this Saturday, April 14 that the independence cup 2023 edition will start on Togolese territory with the 1/4 finals. In opening two matches are on the program.

At the municipal stadium of Sokodé, the second in the classification of the D1 Lonato, ASCK will do battle with the fourth of the D2, Maranatha. An opportunity for the cup holders to seek a place in the semi-finals and for the messengers to create a surprise by obtaining the qualifying ticket. In Kara the leader of the elite, Asko will face the first of the second division. A clash between two leaders who a priori can offer shows to leather lovers. On Sunday, two matches are also on the program. In Kara, we will witness a duel between Doumbé and Dyto. A priori on paper, the red robots leave favorites of this opposition but be careful when we often know that the small teams play their all when it comes to cups. As Binah and Koroki Métètè also meet in Sokodé. The horns of Binah can take advantage of the poor form of the Tchamba club which remains on two consecutive defeats to get a place in the semi-finals.

Here is the complete program

Saturday April 15

Municipal of Sokodé: Asck vs Maranatha

Municipality of Kara : Asko vs Gbikinti

Sunday April 16

Kara Municipal Stadium: Doumbé vs Dyto

Sokode Municipal Stadium: As Binah vs Koroki Metete