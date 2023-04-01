Eight clubs including the first four of D1-LONATO and D2 will take part in the 2023 independence cup. Informed the Togolese football federation this Friday through a note signed by the secretary general, Hervé Agbodan.

Asko, Asck, Dyto and As Binah in D1-LONATO; Gbikinti, Doumbé, Koroki Métètè and Maranatha in D2 are the clubs qualified to play the independence cup of the year 2023. So decided the Togolese football federation which chose the clubs according to the classification. For this purpose the choice is made on the first four of each championship. This competition therefore starts on April 16 from the 1/4 finals. The semi-finals take place on April 22 and the final which will of course be played on April 27. As for the combinations, they are not yet known.