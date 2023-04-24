Home » Independence Cup: the two known finalists!
by admin
The finalists for the 2023 edition of the Independence Cup are known. They are the ASCK and Koroki Métètè of Tchamba.

A D2 team passes to the final of the Independence Cup. Koroki Métètè took over DYTO 2 goals to 1 and advanced to the final. After Sonhaye Napo opened the scoring in the 30th minute for Dyto, Mawiya Oukpedjo (33rd) and Sadique Ibrahim (79th) respectively allowed the Tchamba club to equalize and regain the advantage. On the other side , ASCK dominated Gbikinti FC 2 goals to 0.

The final bouquet will oppose the ASCK and Koroki Métètè on April 27th.

