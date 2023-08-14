Independence Day, Long live Pakistan in Mongolia too

Web Desk: In connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, celebrations are being organized at home and abroad. In this regard, voices of Jeeve Pakistan have also been heard in Mongolia. According to the sources, the Italian and Chinese delegations in Mongolia celebrated with Abdul Samad, director of the Archeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and they cut the cake to the sounds of Jeeve Pakistan. Dr. Abdul Samad, Director of Department of Archeology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed special thanks to the delegations for Pakistan’s participation in Khushi. Congratulating the entire nation on the 76th Independence Day, he said that today is the day of renewal of pledge for the development, survival and prosperity of Pakistan.

