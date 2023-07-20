Independence Day will be celebrated with entertainment in Pisojé and Guayacanes – news

The family will be able to enjoy a special day and remember how Colombia began to be forged as a Republic.

This Thursday, July 20, Colombians remember the famous episode of the “Llorente vase, whose loan was denied, as was foreseen to light the fuse of the popular revolt, incited by Creole leaders, such as Francisco José de Caldas, against the Spanish audience.

This social unrest gave rise to other popular uprisings in different provinces and to the wars of independence, commanded by Simón Bolívar, which nine years after that market day in Santafé de Bogotá in 1810, with the battle of the Boyacá Bridge, on the 7th On August 1819, the Independence of New Granada was sealed, to later form the Republic of Colombia.

Hence, this July 20, when 212 years of the cry for independence are commemorated, is celebrated with the whole family in the Pisojé and Guayacanes Comfacauca recreational centers, since it is a historical date of great importance in the life of the Nation. and its institutionality.

Attendees will enjoy a joyful day, with lots of fun, such as the presentation of the musical group Kempra, the Balineras car race, the demonstration of Cauca talents, the fun children’s area and much more.

The programming has been very well selected, according to officials from those recreational centers who also highlighted that admission to these facilities is 100% subsidized for members of Comfacauca.

Starting at 8:00 in the morning, the doors will be open so that members of the Fund and the general public can enjoy a playful, sunny day and enjoy the charm of nature.

