“Independence” reformists won 38% power of attorney Wu Dongjin’s warm appeal

The result of the power of attorney war between the Shin Kong Gold Company faction and the reformist faction is announced! The reformists won a complete victory and won 38% of the power of attorney, the company only got 3.8%, and the movement of 20% of foreign capital became the key. The founder of Shin Kong Gold, Wu Dongjin, is facing the greatest difficulty in history. In an exclusive interview with this newspaper on the 2nd, he “warmly appealed” to his younger brother, Wu Dongliang, chairman of Taishin Financial Holdings. Since Wu Dongliang also promised to sit down and negotiate based on the results of the power of attorney, the negotiations between the two parties will be held on the weekend at the earliest.

Shin Kong Gold’s shareholder meeting on June 9 will re-elect 12 general directors and 3 independent directors. The company faction and the reformist faction will fight for the power of attorney. , 38% of the power of attorney, while the company sent only 15,000 shareholders, 3.8% of the power of attorney.

The company faction headed by Wu Dongjin, originally held 14% plus 3.8% of the shares, only nearly 18%, while the reform faction originally held 7% plus 38% of the power of attorney, as high as 45%. It is equivalent to winning two-thirds of the shares.

Due to the “urgent election situation”, with less than 7 days left, Wu Dongjin played the family card. Wu Dongjin exposed a letter written by Wu Dongliang to him on August 26 last year. At the beginning of the letter, he wrote: “Recalling the moment when the hospital announced at noon on Saturday, October 18, 1986, my father, Chairman Wu Huoshi, was overworked. And when he passed away suddenly, the family members were stunned for a moment… For all the vacancies that my father originally held as the chairman of the board, everyone unanimously recommended that you, the eldest brother, take over temporarily without hesitation…”

Wu Dongjin sighed with emotion, the two brothers have gone all the way, I don’t know how many crises and difficulties they have overcome together. Now when the external environment is so difficult, they have already faced a severe test in preparing to integrate with IFRS. Coaxing and hurting the company, he called on Wu Dongliang to sit down before the shareholder meeting and unite again to create greater value for the company, just like what he wrote in his letter last year, “Brothers are of one heart, and their profits cut through gold.”

