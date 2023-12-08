Independent vs. League (Q), the final of the champions

Renato Ibarra tries to beat the mark of two Independiente del Valle players in a match played in the first phase of LigaPro 2023.

Between stripes and albos there are eight international conquests. This will be the first definition that puts these two squads face to face.

Independent of the Valley, two time champion of South America and Cup Winners’ Cup championwill be measured, this Sunday, at 4:30 p.m., against Liga de Quito, champion of the Libertadores Cuptwo-time champion of the Copa Sudamericana and two-time champion of the Cup Winners’ Cup, in what he represents an unprecedented final of the LigaPro Serie A.

They have never been disputed an Ecuadorian title two casts with international scrolls.

The Chillo Jijón stadium, property of the IDV, will be the stage For the first definition, the return It will take place on Sunday, December 17 at the White House.

Independiente del Valle arrives at this definition after be the best of the first stage. At the end of the first 15 days he was left with the first place after completing 34 points and more than 16 goal difference. In this phase, the albos they were third with 26 units.

For the second half and after 15 games, Liga de Quito took over the tip with 36 units and more than 17 goal difference. Luis Zubeldía’s team he only received four goals. Those led by Martín Anselmi reached 21 points and they remained in the eighth box.

Regarding goals scoredLiga de Quito inflated the networks in 50 occasionswhile Independiente del Valle did in 49. The arch of the white goal Alexander Dominguez -goalkeeper of the National Team- was defeated 21 times and the Moises Ramirez -also from the National Team and the IDV-, at 30. In fact, the two fences are between the three least defeated of the tournamentOr, the second is that of Emelec with 28 goals conceded.

Frankilin Tello, president of the IDV, said that they will be “two intense finals for everything they currently represent”.

The leadership of the team that was born in Sangolquí will give 2,500 tickets to the visiting fans.

“In a stadium of 12,000 people it is a significant amount, but it is part of football and the party that we intend it to be,” he said.

News

Both Independiente del Valle and Liga de Quito they have doubts regarding his headline lineupr. The white team recovered the offensive midfielder Mauricio “Caramelo” Martínez and to the side on the right Leonel Quiñónez and everything indicates that they will be part of the game.

In the store black and blue things They are different. The side Johanner Chávez He will miss the first final due to injury, while the medical department speeds up the forward’s recovery Lautaro Diaz to play the 90 minutes. For his part, goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez is 100 percent recovered. (CPM) (D)

FIGURES

12.500 IDV issued tickets for the first final of the tournament

25.000 League (Q) tickets will be on sale for the rematch.

Zubeldía, one signature away, from renewing with League (Q)

The Quito League coach, Luis Zubeldía, is one signature away from continuing in the albo team for the 2024 season, as announced by the president of this institution Isaac Álvarez.

“We received a proposal from the coaching staff and we reviewed it. With all the leadership we accept it and we are waiting for the finals to finish to sign it and continue with Professor Zubeldía,” said the president of the white team.

PF. Luis Zubeldía directs one of the Quito League matches in the season that is about to end.

