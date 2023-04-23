Independiente beats Técnico 1-0, but continues to lead

Valley Independent secured the lead by beating just enough 1-0 to University technicianthis Saturday afternoon in a match corresponding to date seven of phase one of LigaPro-2023, at the Banco de Guayaquil stadium.

The truth is that the DT of IDV opted to keep most of the figures that performed during the week in the Copa LibertadoresTherefore, their potential felt diminished in the face of a grown Ambateño team, which does not hide and goes out to fight games on offense.

But Del Valle knows how to take advantage of opportunities and had one from the start. Spectacular youth free kick Yaimar Medina who overcame the barrier hit the floor horizontally and the visiting goalkeeper himself, Wálter Chávez, pushed her into his own frame at 10 minutes.

After the goal the local deflated and everything was for the visitor. But containing the striped eleven is very applied and his rear did not leave any space free.

Leader

In the second period, the process of the lawsuit was very short with no clear situations, except for an individual by Lautaro Díaz who finished off close to the post in added time.

Discreet performance from the ‘Rayados’ who continue adding three to complete 16 points and remain alone at the top of the standings.

The Roller that was left with 7 units will receive Barcelona at the Bellavista de Ambato on the eighth day while IDV will visit the other Emelec from Buenos Aires, in Guayaquil.