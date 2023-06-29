Independiente del Valle beats Argentinos Juniors 3-2

Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors met on the night of this Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for date 6 of Copa Libertadores 2023.

Picture Ecuadorian he was left with the 3-2 victory over the ‘Tifón de Boyacá’.

The meeting took place at the Complex Valley Independent.

Lorenzo Faravelli (23′), Lautaro Diaz (48′) and Kevin Rodriguez (90′) scored for the ‘stripes’.

While Mateo Carabajal (GEC) and Leonardo Heredia discounted for the “Bug”.

Follow all the incidents of the meeting below:

Fabricio Domínguez and Santiago Gabriel, from Argentinos Juniors, were expelled from the match.

Both teams have already qualified for the round of 16 of the tournament, as Independiente, winner of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana, is with 9 units, while Corinthians, from Brazil, and the Uruguayan Liverpool, were left with 4 units each.

In addition, the team led by Argentine coach Martín Anselmi will try to take revenge for the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg, knowing that they are undefeated while playing at home at their “Banco Guayaquil” stadium in the Los Angeles Valley. Chillos, in the southeast of the Ecuadorian capital.

