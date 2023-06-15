Home » Independiente del Valle ranks 12th among the best clubs in the world according to the IFFHS
Loja, April 14, 2023. At the Reina del Cisne stadium, Libertad receives Independiente del Valle in a match for date 6 of the Pro Bet593 2023 National Soccer Championship. API / Cesar Pasaca


Independiente del Valle ranks among the 12 best clubs in the world according to the most recent ranking of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The Ecuadorian team is only behind the Brazilian clubs Flamengo (3) and Palmeiras (11).

According to published data, the points IDV earned were taken from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

These statistics are endorsed by FIFA and represent an achievement for the national sport.

Other Ecuadorian teams that appear in this world ranking are: Liga de Quito in position 159, Emelec in 204 and Aucas in 226.

