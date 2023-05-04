Independiente del Valle stomps on the Libertadores

PRESENT

Independiente del Valle, has six points in the Conmebol Libertadores 2023.

Independiente del Valle continues to make history in the Copa Libertadores. The Ecuadorian team won 2-1 against Corinthians from Brazil in an exciting match valid for the group stage of the 2023 edition of the continental tournament. Lautaro Díaz’s goals, at minutes 22 and 51, gave victory to the team from Sangolquí, who suffered a discount from R. Guedes at minute 35.

The match was even, but those led by Martín Anselmi knew how to impose their game and take the three points home. With this triumph, Independiente del Valle becomes the institution that has beaten Brazilian teams the most times as a visitor since its debut in the Copa Libertadores, with a total of 11 victories; Botafogo, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo, Gremio de Porto Alegre, Sao Paulo and now Corinthians, have been defeated by the so-called “Giant Killer”. A record that demonstrates the quality and level of Ecuadorian football in the international arena. The “striped” team has had a great performance so far in the tournament, adding two wins in three games played. With six points in the standings, they are in second place in Group E.

Independiente del Valle’s next commitment will be at home in Chillo Jijón against Liverpool from Uruguay, a team that is in the last position of the group. The Ecuadorian team will seek to continue adding points on its way to qualifying for the next phase of the tournament. The Sangolquí team continues to make history in the Copa Libertadores, maintaining its level that in recent years has shown both in the local tournament and in its participation in Conmebol tournaments.