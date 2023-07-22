Independiente lost again in Spain, now with Getafe

Valley Independent added his second defeat in his time in Europe. This Saturday he fell against the club Getafe of Madrid, spain.

Iindependent were defeated 2-1 by Getafe in his third friendly match of the tour he is carrying out spain.

Independiente returns to Ecuador in the next few hours.

first lost in Marbella 3-1 with the club Orlando Pirates of South Africa and then lost on penalties to Sevilla in the UEFA Cup-Conmebol Club Challenge.

In the defeat this Saturday, in the last friendly, he scored the goal kevin rodriguez. It was the transitory tie.

Getafe it had been advanced through Borja Mayoral. The winning goal was scored by Jaime Seoane, at 84 minutes.

Once again they marked the Ecuadorians in the last minutes. Sevilla he tied at 89 and thus the game was defined by penalties.

In the game this Saturday, July 22, there were errors in the background. Captain Lorenzo Faravelli missed a split ball sent by the keeper moises ramirez and there Borja’s goal was generated.

The second goal was generated by an erratic rejection of garcia bassowhat Seoane he took the opportunity to beat Ramírez.

The IDV trains for the Pro Serie A League and the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup.

Independiente lined up with Ramírez in goal; Sánchez, Landázuri, Carabajal, Cabezas, Caicedo, Joao Ortiz, Faravelli, Hoyos, Rodríguez and Moreno Martins.

In the Pro Independiente League he debuted in the second stage with Guayaquil City on August 6.

Independiente del Valle will face Deportivo Pereira in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, as determined by the draw made by Conmebol.

The first leg will be on August 2 in Pereira.

The return will be in Quito on Wednesday, August 9, at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium.

