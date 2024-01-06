Inder reopens the airport runway and cycle paths begin this weekend

To guarantee spaces for physical activity and recreation during the holiday season and the beginning of the year, some scenarios and activities offered by Inder will return from this festive long weekend, for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Likewise, this Friday, January 5, the multipurpose runway of the Juan Pablo II Airport will be reopened. Its hours will be expanded as follows: Monday to Friday from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm continuously; Saturdays, 5:00 am to 6:00 pm; and on Sundays and holidays from 5:00 am to 4:00 pm

In addition, on Sunday, January 7 and Monday, January 8 (holiday), the cycle paths will restart. The routes on Avenida del Río, Avenida El Poblado and Estadio will be enabled, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm; while El Volador will be from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The section of Avenida del Río will operate from the Solla Bridge, in the north, to 8th Street South, in the vicinity of the Colcafé facilities.

