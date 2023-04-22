Home » INDERT head hands over new property titles and inaugurates social housing to sampedrana families
INDERT head hands over new property titles and inaugurates social housing to sampedrana families

INDERT head hands over new property titles and inaugurates social housing to sampedrana families

The president of the National Institute of Rural and Land Development, Abg. Gail González Yaluff, began a tour of the second department this Thursday, where new property titles were delivered to rural families from Yrybucua, Capiibary and Nueva Germania.

On the occasion, the signing of adjudications was also carried out to advance in the final process of titling to future beneficiaries. In addition, in the district of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, 20 social houses were enabled and the authorization for the construction of 61 houses was delivered.

Continuing with this work schedule, for this Friday the inauguration of the zonal agency of the institute is expected in the Yaguareté Forest neighborhood, finally in the San Miguel Norte neighborhood of Santa Rosa del Aguaray, another batch of property titles will be delivered to the settlers .

During her speech for the northern zone, the head of the agrarian entity highlighted the importance of regularization and titling of State lands in favor of peasant families, which is one of the main instructions and priorities of the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo .


