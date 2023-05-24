INDES presents “Maqui” and “Volco”, the official mascots of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador – Diario La Página

The president of INDES, Yamil Bukele, presented in the institutional accounts, “Maqui” and “Volco”, the official mascots of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023, which will encourage the sporting feat to take place from the next 23 of June and that will take place over 16 days of competition in this capital city.

The historic games for the host country will have the participation of 400 athletes representing 37 countries who will test their will and tenacity in 54 sports disciplines, each one trying to stand on the podium and raise the precious medals, the result of years of hard work. work and discipline.

Following the tradition of events of this nature, these games will have two mascots that will serve as representatives of the values ​​and qualities that will guide the participants throughout the competitions. These are «Maqui» and «Volco».

«The mascots are inspired by representative elements of Salvadoran places. ‘Maqui’, bold and courageous, bases its design on the maquilishuat, the characteristic national tree with pink petals», explained the INDES. The other mascot is “Volco”, inspired by a volcano, “which is a reflection of his will of fire and strength,” the statement added.

The motto of the games is: “It is time to transcend.” In this sense, the spirit of the feat is linked to overcoming, to the need to go further, as well as defines their motivations and dictates their actions.

The INDES explains who Maqui and Volco are:

MAQUI

Legend has it that in the depths of a magical forest in the center of America there is a brave spirit. Agile as the wind and with the will of fire he runs among the trees, he hides in the rivers and travels in the fields.

One night he saw seven bright stars heading towards the highest mountain. Without hesitation, with an excited heart and full of dreams, he decided to follow them. Her path was long and she was full of obstacles, but that didn’t stop her. She ran. She jumped. she climbed.

Until, finally, he reached the highest peak. Bathing her in light and energy, the stars recognized her heroism and entrusted her with the great task of guiding the bravest through their most difficult trials.

The time to transcend approaches. It is said that when great trials are near, seven brilliant stars cross the heavens. And they do not come alone: ​​they choose champions worthy of guiding the new glories of the sport. In El Salvador we are making history.

This is the moment, El Salvador.

Time to join the party.

The moment to give everything because…

Maqui is ready to transcend!

The maquilishuat is a tree present throughout Central America. Its pink petals distinguish it in the middle of tropical forests. Its unmistakable beauty, in addition to the resistance of its wood, make it a precious and valuable element in our lands. For all the aforementioned characteristics, in addition to its great value as a national symbol, the maquilishuat served as inspiration for Maqui, one of the star champions.

VOLCO

Once upon a time there was a volcano with the will of fire. Patiently grew up for a long time. But one day he decided to be more. Striving and giving it his all, he transcended and, with a great explosion, broke free of the earth. His shape had changed.

He now has powerful arms and legs that can support any weight. One night, seven brilliant stars crossed the sky. Seeing with determination, the volcano decided to follow them and thus embarked on an incredible adventure.

For a long time he ran. She tried hard every day. She scaled the highest mountain until at last she conquered it. The stars recognized his tenacity and entrusted him with the great task of guiding new legends through the most difficult trials.

This is the moment, El Salvador.

Time to join the party.

The moment to give everything because…

Volco is ready to transcend!

Volcanoes are geological structures that can be found in Central America. Being on the “Pacific Ring of Fire” El Salvador is a country with relatively high volcanic activity. More than 90% of its territory is made up of volcanic material.

The size and majesty of these colossi appear in many postcards and images of our country, adorning the horizon. Countless poems and texts have been written about his calm and also about his prodigious energy. And it is from this “will of fire” that Volco, champion of the stars, was born, who will serve as an inspiration for the athletes of San Salvador 2023.