6
Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the company’s share price has increased by about one and a half times. The dialysis specialist FMC (Fresenius Medical Care), which will start on March 20th in the MDAXthe index of…
Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the company’s share price has increased by about one and a half times. The dialysis specialist FMC (Fresenius Medical Care), which will start on March 20th in the MDAXthe index of…
See also Lega, Zaia: «Inescapable autonomy, centralism has failed». Berlusconi brakes: "Let's evaluate with prudence"