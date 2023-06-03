India: 120 dead and 800 injured in a collision between trains

What is known about the accident in India?

A third freight train was also involved in the crash, Odisha Secretary General Pradeep Kumar told Indian television NDTV.

Images of the accident show fifteen wagons overturned on the tracks, with the rescue teams trying to cut the wagons to be able to penetrate them and help the people who are still trapped inside.

Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force, four units from the Odisha Rapid Disaster Action Force, more than 15 fire teams, 30 doctors, 200 police officers and 60 ambulances have been mobilized to the siteadded Kumar, who maintained that the rescue operations will continue for the next few hours despite the darkness.

Odisha’s head of government, Naveen Patnaik, is at the offices of the regional disaster management authority to direct operations and announced that he will go to the scene tomorrow.

The Ministry of Railways has canceled more than a dozen trains that covered the damaged section and has diverted the route of several, while the minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation of more than 12,000 dollars for the deceased, some 2,500 dollars for the seriously injured and $606 for those with minor injuries.

This is the worst rail accident to hit India in the last decade, that although she is used to experiencing this type of accident, they are not usually so deadly.

According to the latest report from India’s National Crime Recording Bureau (NCRB), there were 13,018 accidents in 2020, killing 11,986 people and injuring 11,127 others, with collisions being the cause of 70% of accidents.

The Indian railway network is, with a length of 68,000 kilometers, the fourth in length in the world, behind the United States, Russia and China, it has some 21,650 trains and 7,349 stations throughout the country, and transports some 23 million passengers daily. passengers.