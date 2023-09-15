India alliance announces boycott of 14 news anchors of 9 channels, list continues

On behalf of India Union 9 of channels 14 News anchor boycott announced, list goes on

Sudhir Chaudhary, Arnab Goswami, Navika Kumar, Rubika Liaquat, Aman Chopra and others.

We cannot become customers of the market of hate: Pawan Khera’s statement

Hyderabad: 14. September

Anti-BJP 28 India with opposition parties I.N.D.I.A# The alliance today finally took an important decision of the national news channels 14 The list of news anchors has been released. And it has been categorically said that no speaker belonging to India Etihad will participate in any program or debate of those anchors who are creating hatred in the country through their debates. And those anchors’ T.T. V shows should be boycotted completely. It may be noted that an important meeting of the coordination committee of India Etihad was held yesterday and this decision has been taken after deliberation.

Today Chairman Media and Publicity All India Congress Committee Pawan Khera PawanKhera# KX X(Formerly Twitter) from the handle 14 The list of names of news anchors has been released, which is viral on various social media platforms. A large number of social media users are supporting this decision of India Etihad calling it late and correct. Also, it is being demanded that Jin 11 In the states where there are governments of opposition alliance parties, they should also stop advertising these news channels!!

India through unity of the country 9 A boycott of anchors of news channels has been announced News-18 K Aman Chopra, Umesh Devgan and Anand Narasimhan, till today K Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi,Republic of India K Arnab Goswami, India Today’s Gaurasavanth and Shiv Arur, India 24 of Rubika Liaquat, India TV’s Prachi Prashar, Times Now Navbharat’s Navika Kumar and Sushant Sinha, Bharat Express’ Aditi Tyagi and DD News‘ Ashok Shrivastava.

The following decision was taken by the INDIA media committee in a virtual meeting held this afternoon. #JudegaBharatJeetegaIndia #जुदेगा_भारत_JEETEGA_INDIA pic.twitter.com/561bteyyti — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) September 14, 2023

X in this series X But in a two-and-a-half-minute video message, Chairman Media and Publicity All India Congress Committee Pawan Khera said that on a few news channels every evening. 5 o’clock A bazaar of hate is organized. And it has been going on continuously for the last 9 years. He said that the spokespersons of different parties participate in this bazaar and also some analysts also participate. But we all They become a customer of the market of hate. And we have decided not to go to this market of hate. We have taken a strong decision not to participate in these hateful programs.

Pawan Khera said that you make headlines against our leaders, make memes of them, make fun of their speeches, spread fake news. Whatever you do, we are ready to bear it. We have been fighting till today. They are and will continue to fight, but if you create violent hatred in the society, we will not be a part of it. He said that such a tough decision has been taken with difficulty. We are not against any anchor. There is more love for the country.

He said that we love India. Therefore, we have to do what we can to close this shop of hatred. With this in mind, all the parties of the India Alliance have decided that we will not be in these markets of hatred. They will not go as customers. Poon Khera said that Jade ga Bharat, Jeete ga India in which there can be no place for hatred. He also expressed the hope that the situation will change in the coming time. These anchors They will also realize that the future generation will ask them questions, then what will they have an answer to? And these anchors will also reflect and make any corrections.

Hate shops are decorated on some channels every day from 5 pm onwards.

We will not become customers of the market of hate. Our aim is ‘Hate Free India’.

With a heavy heart it was decided not to participate in the shows and events of some anchors. Unrestrained against our leaders… pic.twitter.com/2xhxh2Hm9h — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) September 14, 2023

Hitting back at the decision of the All India Alliance of Opposition parties, BJP national president JP Nadane today accused the opposition of “bullying the media and threatening individual journalists”. X But in his post, JP Nadda also slammed the Congress and alleged that the archaic party has a history of silencing dissenters.

BJPIT cell chief Amit Malviya also in his tweet, India Etihad India Alliance has released a list of journalists who refused to bow down, when the opposition expected them to crawl, they honored him. Should be worn as badges, more power to them.

Apart from them, the BJP leaders and the supporters of these anchors are calling this move by the Indian opposition alliance as an attack on journalism and against the freedom of expression. On the other hand, those who support this ban are raising questions that these anchors and Instead of questioning the ruling BJP, why the news channel is only busy targeting the opposition parties and why the spokespersons of the BJP were denied participation in Ravish Kumar’s prime time show on NDTV. ?

On the other hand, a demand is being made by a corner on the social media to stop the participation of self-made and media-presented “Muslim Dharma Gurus” in the debates of these news channels. It is known that they are often humiliated.!!

