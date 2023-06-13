India and Pakistan will face each other in the World Cup on the birthday of captain Babar Azam

Wednesday June 14, 2023, 2:21 am

Lahore (Ummt News) National cricket team captain Babar Azam will celebrate his 29th birthday on October 15, while there is also a possibility of a match between Pakistan and India in the ICC Cricket World Cup on the same day.

The Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent the schedule of the World Cup, after which the final schedule of the World Cup is likely to be released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) this week.

The ICC has also shared the finalized schedule of the Indian Cricket Board with the teams participating in the event to get feedback. .

Pakistan-India Takra is likely to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, while Babar Azam’s birthday is also on the same day, so the birthday of captain Babar Azam will be memorable for his fans this time as well.