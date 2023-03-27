Home News India Catalina Awards: Meet their winners in all categories
News

India Catalina Awards: Meet their winners in all categories

by admin
India Catalina Awards: Meet their winners in all categories

India Catalina Awards Special Mentions:

Best Social Inclusion Production

The symphony of the weirdos – Teleantioquia.

Best Community Channel Production

In the middle of embers – Thames sees you.

Categories voted by the public:

Best Fiction Series (Web)

POMBS: The University of Corruption. Riano Productions.

Best Audience Favorite Production

Leandro Diaz – RCN Television.

Best creator of digital audiovisual content

Felipe Saruma – Saruma & Vertical Cinema.

Best crowd favorite talent

Mario Espitia – Leandro Diaz – RCN.

best sound design

DC Audio Diego Cáceres and Camilo Pérez – The symphony of weirdos – Teleantioquia.

Best transmedia production

Rebel Nation – Colombia Sign.

Best College Production

The Story Behind Things (Season 3) – National University of Colombia – Unimedios – Television UNAL

See also  Millions of dislikes for "Arielle": Disney star calls racist trolls "poor"

You may also like

The Greater Bay Area Center for Medical Devices...

Tax group – tax debtors and financial integration...

Landslide devastates “Nuevo Alausí”, there is an undetermined...

Pregartsdorf has a new fire brigade command

Infinite force. To resist!

They capture a subject who used the name...

Nicaragua: Five indigenous people killed in renewed attack

Théo Ngwabidje Kasi resumes his seat as Governor...

Controversy over exorcisms in the Police

Stock market: It can remain uncomfortable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy