India Catalina Awards Special Mentions:
Best Social Inclusion Production
The symphony of the weirdos – Teleantioquia.
Best Community Channel Production
In the middle of embers – Thames sees you.
Categories voted by the public:
Best Fiction Series (Web)
POMBS: The University of Corruption. Riano Productions.
Best Audience Favorite Production
Leandro Diaz – RCN Television.
Best creator of digital audiovisual content
Felipe Saruma – Saruma & Vertical Cinema.
Best crowd favorite talent
Mario Espitia – Leandro Diaz – RCN.
best sound design
DC Audio Diego Cáceres and Camilo Pérez – The symphony of weirdos – Teleantioquia.
Best transmedia production
Rebel Nation – Colombia Sign.
Best College Production
The Story Behind Things (Season 3) – National University of Colombia – Unimedios – Television UNAL