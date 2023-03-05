Home News India Evaluates CBDC Offline Feature By CoinTelegraph
News

India Evaluates CBDC Offline Feature By CoinTelegraph

by admin
India Evaluates CBDC Offline Feature By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. RBI Executive Director: India Evaluates CBDC Offline Functionality

The digital rupee, India’s recently launched central bank digital currency (CBDC), is now being tested for offline functionality, revealed Ajay Kumar Choudhary, executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI – the central bank and regulator of India – launched the pilot project for the wholesale digital rupee market on 1 November 2022, involving 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants for real-world testing. As of Feb. 25, approximately $134 million and 800,000 transactions have been completed through wholesale CBDCs.

Based on these advances, Choudhary said the RBI is busy evaluating the offline functionality of the CBDC. In an interview with CNBC TV18, Choudhary said the RBI is looking into the potential of the CBDC for cross-border transactions and linking with existing systems in other countries. He added:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  The number of local positive infections in Inner Mongolia increased to 2,435, including 2,337 in Hohhot - Teller Report

You may also like

CA FOSCARI SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 13 – A...

Petro responded to those who marched in Valledupar...

“Volunteer Changchun Loves in the Community” Youth Volunteer...

“Violence stole my desire to live, to feel,...

You’ve got mail, Roberta wants to recover relations...

Older adults from Santa Rosa and La Virginia...

US Sanctions Wave Group will hit the CCP’s...

Gender equality plan: AgID among the first entities...

They investigate a new homicide in Neiva

denise dna test – Tiscali News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy