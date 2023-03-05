© Reuters. RBI Executive Director: India Evaluates CBDC Offline Functionality



The digital rupee, India’s recently launched central bank digital currency (CBDC), is now being tested for offline functionality, revealed Ajay Kumar Choudhary, executive director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI – the central bank and regulator of India – launched the pilot project for the wholesale digital rupee market on 1 November 2022, involving 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants for real-world testing. As of Feb. 25, approximately $134 million and 800,000 transactions have been completed through wholesale CBDCs.

Based on these advances, Choudhary said the RBI is busy evaluating the offline functionality of the CBDC. In an interview with CNBC TV18, Choudhary said the RBI is looking into the potential of the CBDC for cross-border transactions and linking with existing systems in other countries. He added:

