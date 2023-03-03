Geopolitical News –

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be in India tomorrow, accompanied by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. It is a visit that precedes the planned visit to the United Arab Emirates by a few hours, and the occasion is the G20 in Bangalore. Meloni will meet his Indian colleague Narendra Modi and the President of the Republic Droupadi Murmu: it is a strategically important event for Italy after a decade of relations that have cooled down due to the marò case and the allegations of bribes to Finmeccanica and Agusta Westland for the purchase of 12 helicopters, and it was Mario Draghi’s intervention in 2020 that allowed Italy to be removed from India’s blacklist. Meloni aims to rebuild bilateral relations starting with an agreement on defense, a sector for which India aims to invest a total of something like 210 billion dollars. In any case, the road for Meloni would be downhill, since India, a country of almost one and a half billion people, is looking for a free trade agreement with the EU, for which in recent days they went to New Delhi also the CFSP Josep Borrell, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Distances remain on the Ukraine crisis, with India maintaining a neutral attitude on the subject also to strengthen its relations with Russia, and also the Foreign G20 did not end with an official shared position.