India: Patient kills female doctor by stabbing her with scissors

Friday, May 12, 2023, 8:05 am

New Delhi (Net News) A 23-year-old doctor was allegedly killed by a person with a sharp instrument in a hospital in Kotarkara area of ​​Kollam district in the Indian state of Kerala. The accused is a suspended school teacher who was brought there for treatment by the police after a fight with his family members.

According to a Kotarkara police officer, the accused Sandeep had an injury on his leg, while he was being dressed by Dr. Vandana Das, during which he suddenly became enraged and attacked the bystanders using scissors and a scalpel. done. Dr. Vandana Das was seriously injured in this attack, she was immediately shifted to a private hospital but she could not survive, police personnel were also injured in the attack.