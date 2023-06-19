The director of the Asian country’s national oil and gas company maintains that the demand for crude oil imports could triple.

The director of the national oil and gas company of India (ONGC), Arun Kumar, has declared that the Asian country plans to increase up to a 30 % the proportion of Russian oil in the country’s imports for the period 2023-2024, reports the Interfax agency.

During the XXVI International Economic Forum, which was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg between June 14 and 17, Kumar argued that “the share of imports of Russian crude oil, which was less than the 2 % in the period 2021-2022, has increased by 10 times and accounts for around 20% of India’s crude oil imports’, the Third largest importer and consumer of oil of the world.

In value terms, the volume of purchases of Russian crude oil in said period has reached 31,020 million of dollars starting from the 2,200 million of the previous year, is specified in the annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI, for its acronym in English).

«Main role» to Russia

In this context, the head of ONGC predicts that for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, imports of Russian crude oil will rise to 30% of the total. In addition, he maintains that the demand for oil, gas and gasoline could triple in the Asian country, in parallel with the increase in crude imports. Consequently, the guaranteed trade between the two countries will be further strengthened and Russia will be credited with “the lead role”collect Russian local media.

It should be noted that during the past fiscal year Moscow exported to India 50.84 million tons of oil. Thus, as the US and its allies capped Russian oil at a price of $60 per barrel, Tehran overtook Moscow in terms of the value of exports to India, supplying $50.31 million. tons for 33.370 million dollars.

According to the recent report of the International Energy Agency (IEA), China and India, together with the Middle East and Africa, will represent a 80 % of world GDP growth, which will require an increase in energy consumption. In addition, they assess that a 75 % of the growth in global oil demand will fall on Asia, while in 2027 India will overtake China as the main source of this increase.

