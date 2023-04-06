A newlywed and his brother were killed in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh when a home theater music system they received as a wedding gift exploded.

Police said the music system packed with explosives was allegedly gifted by the bride’s ex-boyfriend, who was furious over her marriage to another man.

Heminder Meeravi, a newlywed of Kabir Dham district, was on Monday killed on the spot as soon as he switched on the music system in his house, an explosion occurred, while his elder brother Rajkumar later succumbed to his injuries. Died in the hospital.

Four other members of the family, including an 18-month-old child, were also injured in the blast, who were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The intensity of the explosion was so intense that the roof and walls of the house collapsed.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Sarju Markum, was arrested on Tuesday from the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh.

Sarjo Marcum is married and father of two sons, who reportedly had an affair with the late Heminder’s 29-year-old bride and wanted to remarry her.

Police said in a statement: ‘Sarjo Markham initially lied to Heminder Meravi’s bride that he was not married but when the woman came to know the truth, she refused to marry Markham, but he agreed to marry her. They kept threatening if they didn’t do it.’

The suspect had also threatened Heminder and the two had earlier quarreled over the issue.

Superintendent of Police Lal Singh was quoted as saying by the newspaper Indian Express that “Markham fitted the bomb to the sound system and placed it under the mandap along with other gifts.”

SP Lal Singh added: ‘The accused has confessed to the police that he planted the explosives in the home theater and gifted it to kill the newly married couple.’

According to him: ‘The accused used ammonium nitrate obtained from firecrackers, petrol and gunpowder to make the bomb and wrapped it in a gift to avoid any suspicion. An explosion occurred after turning on the system.’

Police said Marcum previously worked at a stone-crushing plant where he learned how to make explosives using ammonium nitrate.