Indian Government Announces Repeal of ‘Obsolete’ Sedition Law

In India, the government has announced that the outdated British-era treason law will be completely abolished.

Although the government has hailed the decision as a comprehensive reform of the criminal justice system, experts have criticized it, saying it could increase complications and affect thousands of cases.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the crime of treason one of the three proposed bills to amend the existing Penal Code or Indian Penal Code (IPC). Announced to be cancelled.

Introduced by the British government in 1860, the IPC has served as the foundation of the criminal justice system of united India and present-day India for more than 160 years.

Even so, legal experts have warned that the current Hindu nationalist government is proposing a new bill that would criminalize any act by any citizen threatening the ‘sovereignty or unity and integrity of India’. will be able

Under the new proposed bill, any person who ‘encourages secessionism or armed insurrection or subversive activities or encourages separatist sentiments or endangers the sovereignty or unity and integrity of India or any such engages in or commits the act’ shall be punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years.

This historic sedition law has been misused by governments for decades to suppress any form of dissent in the country.

Legal expert Chitranshul Sinha said the government’s new provision “will not get rid of the British-era treason law but (the government) has restructured it.”

“It’s just a name change,” Sinha told The Associated Press. Basically nothing has changed.’

The three bills introduced by Amit Shah are called Bharatiya Citizen Protection Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Naya Sunita Bill, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshwa Bill, 2023.

These Bills are intended to replace the existing framework namely Indian Penal Code 1860, Criminal Procedure Code 1898 and Indian Evidence Act 1872 respectively.

The Standing Committee of the Parliament has been asked to examine the three proposed bills.

Legal analysts have expressed concerns that the bills, if approved by the legislature, could create obstacles and complications in the legal system. Experts also pointed out that there will be multiple procedural impacts on the thousands of cases pending in the courts.

Section 195 (1) (d) of BNS: “makes or publishes false or misleading information jeopardising the sovereignty, unity and integrity or security of India”…

Amit Shah described India’s outdated 19th-century criminal laws as a symbol of ‘slavery’ that has been part of India’s history under British colonial rule.

The Home Minister also revealed the federal government’s intention to introduce death penalty in cases of mob violence.

Introducing one of three bills to replace outdated laws, Amit Shah highlighted 313 changes to be implemented in India’s criminal justice system.

According to him: ‘The laws which will be repealed were intended to protect and strengthen the British administration. The real purpose was to punish and not to give justice. The new three laws will protect the rights of Indian citizens.

Under the new proposed bills, the punishment for gang rape could range from 20 years to life in prison, while the death penalty option is retained in the new bills.

However, the opposition and critics of the government criticized the Narendra Modi government, calling the new bills vague and saying they were being introduced without public debate or consultation.

One critic wrote on X (Twitter) that the government has repackaged and rebranded the Sedition Act in the new proposed bill with a nationalistic twist in independent India.

Prominent lawyer and social activist Prashant Bhushan wrote on X: ‘Great! Three very important laws that will affect us all are introduced at the end of this session without disclosure or discussion. The colonial wolf of rebellion was brought back in sheep’s clothing. This is the new democracy of Modi’s new India.’

Prominent lawyer and politician Kapil Sibal informed the Supreme Court last year that around 13,000 people are facing charges under India’s current sedition law.

According to India’s National Crime Records Bureau, 548 people were charged with treason from 2015 to 2020, while only a dozen faced punishment.

A number of scholars, writers and social activists have been detained under India’s outdated sedition law for expressing any kind of dissent.

The country’s Supreme Court had in May last year asked the government to review the provisions of the law and urged the state to refrain from filing any First Information Reports (FIRs) under the said provision of the law. Avoid.

Modi government’s Law Minister Kiran Rijiju had said at that time that ‘the court should respect the government and the legislature, similarly the government should also respect the court. We have a clear demarcation.’

In June this year, the Law Commission of India advocated the retention of the Sedition Act, citing concerns of possible serious implications for national security and unity if the provisions were repealed.

The Commission had suggested that section 124A be amended in the law of treason to provide more clarity to the interpretation, understanding and application of the provision.

