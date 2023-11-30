Home » Indian is prosecuted in US for attempted murder of Sikh separatist
Indian is prosecuted in US for attempted murder of Sikh separatist

An Indian man is accused in the United States of ordering the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in New York, the US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. An agent of the Indian government is said to have incited the Indian to do this.

The ministry does not mention the Sikh leader by name, but the Financial Times newspaper wrote last week that it is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer and founder of the American organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which advocates the establishment of an independent state for this minority in India. The man was labeled a “terrorist” by New Delhi in 2020 and is wanted for terrorism and sedition.

Nikhil Gupta (52) has been suspected of being the perpetrator of a murder. The US Department of Justice notes that he was arrested in the Czech Republic on June 30 under an extradition treaty between the two countries.

According to the indictment, Nikhil Gupta was recruited by an agent of the Indian government to kill “the victim.” Only the agent’s initials were given. Gupta then contacted an accomplice, “in fact an informant for the American security services”, who had to help him hire a hitman. The Indian government agent agreed to pay $100,000 to the assassin, of which $15,000 was paid to Gupta on June 9, the ministry said.

