The musician from Central America sees his works in Spanish in the genre of indie rock, which he likes to experimentally fuse with other styles of music.

His self-composed songs are about love, feelings and social awareness. “These are songs that everyone can interpret differently depending on their feelings and attitude towards the music,” he says. The trained lawyer has devoted his entire life to music. “It’s breathtaking to write and experiment with new songs.” The concert by the performer, who is also interested in visual arts, poetry, philosophy and history, begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

