IndieCampus: How to advance a career in journalism?

Organized by Independent Urdu, under the program ‘Indie Campus’ for students of journalism in Pakistani universities, a seminar organized at Sindh Madrasahul Islam University in Karachi highlighted that in the face of the challenges facing journalism in the modern age. See how one can advance a career in this field.

Sindh Madrasatul Islam University is a university with historical status, where Quaid-e-Azam studied for four and a half years, while this university is also included in the institutions he contributed to.

In a seminar organized for the students of the University’s Department of Mass Communication under the ‘Indie Campus’, the Editor-in-Chief of Independent Urdu, Bakar Attiyani, spoke about the need for students to complete their education with dedication and create new ideas to advance in the field of journalism. emphasized.

According to him, in the world of journalism, the word ‘breaking news’ has affected this sector a lot because not every news falls into the category of ‘breaking news’.

Describing the characteristics of Independent Urdu, he said that it is difficult to beat any Urdu language TV channel, but despite less facilities and staff, this institution has its own unique style.

According to Bakar Attiyani: “The specialty of Independent Urdu is quality news, creative aspect and conveying news to the public in a comprehensive and clear manner.”

Independent Urdu Editor-in-Chief Bakar Attiyani is addressing a seminar held at Sindh Madrasah-ul-Islam (Independent Urdu).

He further said that ‘if the students focus on learning practical journalism during education through new ideas in tune with modern technology, they can achieve their goals.’

According to Bakar Attiyani: ‘The way digital media is developing nowadays, young people can benefit from their skills as journalists. In this way, students can not only get an opportunity to be associated with the field of journalism, but they can also become professional journalists.

Independent Urdu Correspondent Amar Garu said in response to a question on this occasion that ‘If you do not upgrade yourself with time, any career can die.

It is possible to reach the destination only by stepping into the world of innovation to improve oneself. Today’s era is a one-man show, where the reporter is the cameraman and the reporter is the editor.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Madrasatul-Islam, Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon said in the seminar that ‘In the 90s, if you pick up a newspaper, you would worry about the future as soon as you read the first line. There used to be so much breaking news, but today, with the spread of digital media, there has been a new innovation in the field of journalism.

In a conversation with Independent Urdu, most of the students admitted to reading and watching this Urdu language news website, due to which they used common sense words in the news of Independent Urdu, which made it easy to stay connected with current affairs. Is.

Arsalan Khalid Kareem, a student studying in the Department of Journalism, said that he likes the video stories of Independent Urdu and that is why he visits the website.

According to Arsalan: ‘Today’s youth is connected with social media and Independent Urdu has taken hold of all social media platforms except its website. Be it Instagram or Facebook. Independent Urdu is a must-visit whenever I visit both social sites.’

Click here to join Independent Urdu WhatsApp channel for authentic news and current affairs analysis.