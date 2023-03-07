According to the Epidemiological Surveillance System – SIVIGILA, it indicated that so far this year 2023, 116 cases of dengue have been reported in the department, which correspond to the municipalities of Villanueva, Yopal, Paz de Ariporo, Aguazul , Maní, Monterrey, Nunchía, Orocué, Pore, Sabanalarga, Tauramena and Trinidad.

Of the total cases, 53 were classified as dengue without alarm signs, 61 as dengue with alarm signs, and 2 cases of severe dengue in the municipalities of Villanueva and Paz de Ariporo. To date, no deaths from this disease have been reported.

Taking into account the above, it is evident that the number of cases reported by dengue with alarm signs is greater, so it is recommended that the community consult health centers in a timely manner if they have fever, accompanied by any of the following symptoms: headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains (eye pain, usually behind the eyes, muscle pain, joint pain, or bone pain), and do not self-medicate or go to pharmacies .

Regarding the report of epidemiological week No. 8, 10 new cases were registered, distributed as follows: Villanueva (7), Maní (2) and Yopal (1).

Dengue is a disease transmitted by the bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which reproduces in stagnant water, so it is recommended that the community in general not lower their guard and intensify preventive actions, such as checking tanks, cisterns and/or water tanks, which can serve as mosquito breeding grounds.

Source: Government of Casanare

