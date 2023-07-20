Indigenous, common people, popular sectors and afro-descendants in the independence of the governorate of Popayán.

By Alonso Valencia Llano, University of Valle

Summary

The purpose of this article is to reflect on the participation of the popular sectors of the Popayán government in the independence process. The participation of the popular sectors was made invisible by the historiographical tradition dominated by the Creole elites, this vision omitted the participation of the popular sectors in the social movements.

It is noteworthy that the participation of these social actors in the social movements contributed to their assuming a political role and seeing the protest as a mechanism to reject the domination of the elites and the colonial authorities.

Thus, during the campaign undertaken by Simón Bolívar for the liberation of the Governorate of Popayán, two tendencies were perceived, that of the inhabitants of Valle del Cauca who defended the independent government project, while in Pasto its inhabitants continued to support the royalist army.

Content

Introduction, The “national history” and the popular sectors, The peasants of the Governorate of Popayán and the wars of independence, The defeat of the Spanish and the resistance of the Indians of Pasto, Conclusions.

