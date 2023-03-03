On the planet, wetlands cover about 6% of the earth’s surface, but they are the habitat of 40% of all plant and animal species. Wetlands are vital to human survival.

Its ecosystem services provide humanity, from fresh water supply, food, construction materials, biodiversity, flood control, groundwater recharge and climate change mitigation.

According to the Humboldt Institute, in Colombia wetlands cover 26% of the continental territory and comprise some 30,781,149 hectares. Under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty approved on February 2, 1971 at Ramsar, Iran; 10 of the Colombian wetlands are part of its List of Wetlands of International Importance or Ramsar Sites.

Being on the list implies being part of a new category at the national level and the international community and recognizes a significant value not only for the country where it is located, but also for all humanity.

“A large part of the Amazon is practically a wetland, it is influenced by rivers, lakes and wetlands of different sizes. In terms of water, the Colombian Amazon represents 39% of surface water. Regarding wetlands, it is the second region that contributes to the total area of ​​continental wetlands of Colombia with 20%.”, says Marcela Núñez Avellaneda, a biology graduate with a master’s degree in Amazonian studies and a researcher at the Sinchi Institute.

Three of the ten wetlands designated as Ramsar sites are located in the Colombian Amazon. This is the case of the Estrella Fluvial Inírida (EFI) in Guainía, Lagos de Tarapoto in Amazonas and in the North Andean Amazon Corridor, located between the departments of Nariño and Putumayo, the Laguna de La Cocha.

“Each of these three wetlands has different characteristics and is in a good state of conservation, because in addition to the conservation of these wetlands, activities have been promoted that also promote their knowledge, such as bird watching, responsible tourism, sustainable fishing, community monitoring, among other”, affirms Núñez in a report published by the Sinchi Institute.

According to the United Nations, wetlands are the most threatened ecosystems; during the last 50 years we have lost 35% of them worldwide; that is to say that they have disappeared three times faster than forests, therefore, its educational campaign for this 2023 focuses on “Revitalizing and restoring degraded wetlands” and to achieve this there are key actors in this process such as the public and private sectors, the scientists, educators and community leaders, among others.

Understanding the risk that wetlands run, the Sinchi Institute has been carrying out since 2018 and with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia and the Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the North and the Amazon East (CDA), the Fauna Monitoring project of Consumption at the Estrella Fluvial de Inírida Ramsar site within the framework of the GEF6 Heart of the Amazon, its partner entities, and financed with resources from the World Bank-Sustainable Landscapes Program for the Amazon (ASL, for its acronym in English).

“This project seeks that this group of fauna monitors from the EFI territory are the people who, based on the research they are doing and the information that is being generated, can make decisions based on scientific and cultural information. What we are looking for is to identify those species that are being used in an unsustainable way in the territory and that the communities themselves design, project and implement management measures built from community logic to make sustainable use of that resource “. said Mariela Osorno, coordinator of the Ecosystems and Natural Resources program of the Sinchi Institute.

Local researchers from the 24 communities present in the EFI, belonging to the Curripaco, Puinave, Piapoco, Sikuani, Cubeo, Tucano and peasants ethnic groups, and their representatives, the Estrella Fluvial Inírida Ramsar Table Corporation and the Estrella Association of Peasants Fluvial Inírida (Acefin), have recorded data on the use of fauna in the territory.

Abel Alfonso Gutiérrez, 35, an indigenous Curripaco from the Playa Blanca community of the Atabapo River reservation, and a local fauna monitor, affirms that becoming a fauna monitor is taking care to understand how to take care of one’s own. “I feel very good about being a monitor because this is important for the generation that comes after you, with the posters we make you take them to the community and I explain to them which species we should not hunt when they are breeding and which species are declining.”

Natalia Atuesta, biology from the Sinchi Institute, explains that several methods are used for monitoring carried out by local monitors, one is the sighting of fauna, thanks to linear transects, straight trails that are made in the forest, between 2 and 4 kilometers and that the monitors visit with a periodicity to register in formats that the researchers have designed, which in turn allows knowing the population abundances of some species.

For Luz Mary Acosta, from the community of Santa Rosa, monitoring fauna has become a family activity, “I help my husband with the registration and I explain to my son so that when his father is not there, he writes down everything. Before we did nothing and when the scientists arrived we understood what we have to take care of and that”.