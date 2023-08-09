Indigenous communities took over the Jamundí mayor’s office

Last night the peaceful takeover of the Jamundí mayor’s office carried out this Tuesday by authorities of the Kwesx Kiwe Nasa indigenous reservation and the town council of Pueblo Nuevo of the township of San Antonio, who met with the mayor Andrés Felipe Ramírez, to follow up on the agreements acquired in the last indigenous consultation table.

Spokesmen for the indigenous affirmed that it was a peaceful takeover and a minga to protest the alleged breach by the Mayor’s Office of the commitments acquired with them.

With this protest, they indicated, they seek to draw the attention of the municipal government and dialogue to seek a consensus for the needs posed by these communities.

there was no kidnapping

On the other hand, the Metropolitan Police of Cali stated that the municipal administration officials left the mayor’s office without incident and that at no time was there a kidnapping or detention.

Iván Trochez, indigenous governor, part of the six major authorities in the area, stated that “at this moment we mobilize in the Mayor’s Office peacefully due to the Mayor’s non-compliance, since we had an agreement since 2013 and in all administrations It had been executing and in this period it has not been possible due to lack of the will of the mayor. We call on all the authorities so that the exercise can be carried out”.

The indigenous people were assisted from the beginning by the Secretary of the municipal Government and the commander of the Police Station of this town, as well as the representative of Jamundí, Jorge Iván Mejía, and the mayor Andrés Felipe Ramírez, to seek an agreement with the protesters.

technical tables

“We have had technical tables all the time to advance the structuring of the three projects. Once the guarantee law is finished, they can execute the resources. We made new commitments and we have made progress in fulfilling them,” said Katherine Brand, Secretary for Ethnic Affairs.

Brand said that a new table will be installed with guarantor entities and that the communities have the necessary clarification of the administrative processes.

The technical tables seek to structure projects that have to do with housing, health, education, for indigenous communities, which are some of the requests that they have been advancing.

As will be recalled, on July 4 there was a meeting between Mayor Ramírez and indigenous authorities to establish commitments.

Spokesmen for the mayor’s office have stated that steps are being taken to fulfill these commitments to guarantee the well-being of the indigenous peoples who live in this town.

