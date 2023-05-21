Indigenous Minga will provide “spiritual support” in search of children in Guaviare

The Colombian State forces decided to include in their teams the indigenous communities of the region and other parts of the country, such as Cauca, after 20 days of unsuccessful search for indigenous children who disappeared in the Guaviare jungle.

After a meeting between the Government, the Armed Forces and the indigenous people at the recently created Unified Command Post, it was decided to include the indigenous communities in the Army search teams this morning.

The head of the Joint Command of Special Operations of the Military Forces, General Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez, expressed: “We integrate that totally respectable capacity that we admire of these indigenous communities to understand something as sacred as what is done in our mother jungle. “Ten people will make up the search teams in the area, including two members of indigenous communities and eight soldiers. In the next few hours, some 85 indigenous people will join the Army’s mission.

It may interest you: Petro apologized and deleted the trill of finding the children after a plane crash

Despite not providing new information on the whereabouts of Lesly Mucutuy (13), Soleiny Mucutuy (9), Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy (4) and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy (11 months), General Sánchez was optimistic that they would be found. in the “next few hours” with the help of this new spiritual assistance. “I think that with this union of forces we are going to have great results, at least we are going to have a clear conscience that we use everything humanly possible,” said the General.

The director of the Land Restitution Unit and social and indigenous leader, Giovani Yule, affirmed that the role of the minga in the mission was to “spread spirituality and talk with mother earth to find the children. We have joined the spiritual and political force.”

However, his whereabouts remain a mystery. Sergio Pars, director of Civil Aeronautics, provided certainty about the causes of the accident of the aircraft that was transporting the children, noting that after the visit to the place by three investigators, it can be concluded that the aircraft was not manipulated and the pilot executed a ” perfect functioning of the alborizaje».