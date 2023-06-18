Indigenous people affirm that ‘Wilson’ was exchanged with spirits as an offering

The search for Wilson, the rescue dog disappeared in the Guaviare jungle, continues.

One week after the rescue of the children lost in the Guaviare jungle, the Military Forces are still looking for Wilson, the rescue dog that has not yet been located. Regarding the fact, members of the Indigenous Guard who participated in the search have indicated that Wilson was exchanged with spirits and remained as an offering.

Jesús Dagua, a member of the Cauca Indigenous Guard, stated that the animal was left in Guaviare as an offering to the spirits that had the lost children. “He was traded. It remained as an offering for the spirits that had the children,” said Dagua, who was present during the search in the jungle.

According to the ancestral knowledge of the indigenous people, they are carrying out rituals so that Wilson can appear and be rescued. «We hope that through a spiritual communication he manages to get out. The Amazonian peoples are working on it because it is about a life, and the Guard must watch over everyone’s life. We believe that if that connection holds, Wilson the pup will eventually come out. It was a spiritual exchange that was carried out so that the children would appear,” explained Dagua.

It is important to remember that since the rescue dog was reported missing, the authorities have indicated that they will not rest until they find it. In this sense, a new search strategy has been implemented that includes the use of female dogs in heat to attract the canine in some way.

Search operations continue in the Guaviare jungle while a favorable outcome is awaited for the rescue of Wilson. The hope of the indigenous people and the authorities remains valid, trusting that the rescue dog will be found safe and sound, and can return with his team.