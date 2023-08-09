Indigenous people from Cauca denounced that ELN injured three women

Indigenous people from Cauca denounced that the ELN attacked a group of community members when they were going on a spiritual fast, leaving three women injured in the action.

Said attack occurred in the Pueblo Nuevo reservation, in the municipality of Caldono, where an indigenous woman from the Christian community of the El Edén church was undergoing a spiritual fast.

As reported by the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca Cric “on the upper part of the village of La Palma in the indigenous reservation of Pueblo Nuevo, an attack by the ELN took place against a group of Christian community members, among them minors belonging to the Church Eden who were concentrating on a spiritual fast.

In the attack, three community members between the ages of 51 and 30 and a minor under eleven years of age were injured, who were taken to the local hospital in the municipal seat of Caldono.

Faced with this situation, the Cric called for effective measures to protect the population and that the ceasefire of the armed groups not only be the termination of actions against the public forces.

The Association of Indigenous Councils of Northern Cauca Acin stated that “we unite our intentions for the speedy recovery of our community members and we insist on quickly opening a royal road that will lead us to a definitive ceasefire that currently threatens the right to life, free mobility and daily life of our community members”

Rejection

The Cric’s senior adviser Yesid Conda expressed that “as Cric we flatly reject this type of actions by the armed actors that the only thing they generate is distrust. We are not clear about why a bilateral ceasefire supposedly began.”

He added that “these events are unfortunate, the people who were in the place and who were attacked by the ELN are civilians. We reject first the intrusion of armed groups into our indigenous territories and second the attack on the civilian population and the violation of human rights”.

The leader mentioned that what happened should be reviewed by the verification committee, taking into account that it was an act “that flatly violates International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights because it was a defenseless civilian population that had nothing to do with it and was attacked by this armed group.” ”.

On the other hand, the mayor of Caldono, José Vicente Otero, said that “he has been coordinating directly with all the departmental, national and international humanitarian assistance institutions so that they provide us with the respective accompaniment in these difficult times that we are experiencing. as a municipality.

The Cric indicated that “the call we make to the national government to find a way out of this scourge that today has become a vicious circle that is difficult to break is repetitive.”

