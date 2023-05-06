INDIGENOUS PEOPLE FROM THE PARATODO COMMUNITY PRESENT COMPLAINT AGAINST NATIONAL CRUSADE FOR THREATS « CDE News

PRESIDENT HAYES (Special Envoy) Indigenous people of the Paratodo Community, Enxet village, President Hayes, filed supported by the Coordinator of Indigenous Leaders of Bajo Chaco, a complaint against Juan Ramon Fernandez, alleged referent of the National Crusade Party of Paraguay “Payo” Cubas . . . .

According to the complaint filed with the Pozo Colorado Prosecutor’s Office, there is fear on the part of the aforementioned community, after the broadcast of an audio in which the accused, true to Payo’s style, threatened to “kill the indigenous people, who voted for the party Colorado,” according to the complaint filed.

In another event, this morning at the 28 Central police station, Mora Cue de Luque, 33-year-old Lourdes Jeannette Valiente de López, wife of a FOPE agent, appeared to denounce Paraguayo Cubas, after spreading videos on social networks in the one that threatens the FOPE agents, that “the FOPE people don’t come out, we have the address of their entire family, that artists with their armor don’t come out here, don’t come out because they’re all going to die,” according to the broadcast video.

The woman made the complaint since she fears both for her husband’s life and for her and her family, by adherents of Payo Cubas and their followers.

