On December 1, 2022, eight indigenous people from Arquía, a reservation belonging to the Chocoano municipality of Unguía, were detained by members of the National Border Service of Panama (Senafront). The incident occurred when the indigenous people, belonging to the Guna Dule community (before they were called Cuna) left Colombian territory and accompanied migrants on a trail in Panama.

Arquía is located less than ten kilometers from the border with Panama and borders the reservations of Púcuro and Paya in that country.

The Panamanian authorities accused the eight indigenous people of being ‘coyotes’ in human trafficking and one of them was wounded by a shot by the public forces of that country. The Senafront said that an officer had fired because one of the indigenous people would have tried to attack him.

The eight detained indigenous people were transferred to Panama City, where they remain held in the La Joyita prison, waiting for almost three months for the justice system to present evidence against them. Their names are Calixto Poyato Ramírez, Iván Pizarro, Leonel Álvarez Chovil, Orley Gutiérrez, Yoliver Echeverry, Francisco Campillo, Jaime Chovil and Luis Alberto Garrido.

In a hearing, one of the detained migrant women denies that the indigenous people were related to the passage of migrants. She assures that the payment was made to a man they called “Flaco” from the municipality of Turbo (Antioquia).

“When we started to cross the trail we paid a guide, who was called ‘skinny’ and he came with us from Turbo. He charged us US$450 to go all the way to Panama”. When the prosecutor asked her if the eight indigenous people detained with them had something to do with it, she replied: “We don’t pay them directly. We don’t know when they appeared, they were ahead of us to another place. Initially we were alone.

The eight captured were ordered six months in preventive detention and their request to the authorities is to allow them to spend the remaining three months in detention in an indigenous reservation in either of the two countries while they define their alleged responsibility in the act.