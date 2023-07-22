Indigenous people of Alto Baudó denounce serious situation of violence

The Organization of Traditional Indigenous Authorities of Colombia Gobierno Mayor, through its National Human Rights Council and as a member of the National Commission on Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples, denounced the serious humanitarian situation and risk they face in the municipality of Alto Baudó.

Specifically, they affirm that the Embera indigenous communities affected by the armed conflict and the presence of illegal armed groups are located in the Jurubirá Chori, Dearade Biakirude, Catrú, Dubaza and Ancosó rivers, Dominico Londoño-Apartadó, Puerto Libia Tripicay, Agua Clara and Bella Luz del Río Amparo and Puerto Alegre reservations.

They relate part of the serious attacks they have suffered in recent years. On March 23, 2023, in the Embera Katío Puesto Indio indigenous community, Jurubirá Chorí reservation, members of the “Gaitanista” group attacked the indigenous guard with long-range weapons, when they prevented them from entering the community.

On January 29, 2023, the regional, grassroots organizations, inhabitants, and indigenous authorities denounced to the Mayor Government the presence of armed persons, members of illegal armed groups in the Santa María de Condoto community, Jurubirá Chorí reservation, and the high risk of possible confrontations between armed groups with the interposition of the civilian population, including children, women, sick people, and the elderly.

The Mayor Government has issued Early Alert No. 04-2023 with the objective of requesting the protection of the human rights and life of the indigenous communities in the municipality of Alto Baudó, Chocó. The national government is required to adopt effective measures to guarantee the safety and well-being of indigenous peoples, as well as emergency humanitarian care for the victims of the armed conflict.

The Mayor Government strongly rejects these facts and emphasizes that the indigenous communities are people of peace who seek to live in harmony with Mother Earth in their ancestral territories.

