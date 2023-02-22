Cabildo Embera del Valle de Aburrá rejected violent acts in La Alpujarra

Given the events that occurred today, February 22, 2023, where members of the Embera Katio indigenous communities took over the facilities of the Mayor’s Office of Medellínthe Indigenous Council rejected the violent acts committed by some Embera women.

“The indigenous compañeros who have taken over the facilities of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, they never coordinated these actions with the authorities of our councilTherefore, we were not aware of these actions,” quotes the statement from the indigenous organization.

They assure that the protesters were not, for the most part, inhabitants of the Aburrá Valley: “The indigenous compañeros who participate in these actions They are those who come and are arriving sporadically to the city of the territories, but are not part of our councilonly seven families from our council were used for this purpose”.

In addition, they rejected the damage to the Alpujarra facilities: “We do not endorse violent actions by indigenous community members in the facilities of the Mayor’s Officein so many public assets at the service of the Medellín community of which we are a part”.

They invite a peaceful solution based on dialogue with the metropolitan authorities from now on: “We consider that the requests of the comrades are fair, but that they must be processed through dialogue with the competent authorities in the matter that concerns their requests”.

In turn, they did not like that the reaction of the authorities was to defend themselves with the public force to drive away the indigenous people: “We reject the use of excessive force by Esmad.”

Finally, they called on the authorities to attend to the rights of indigenous populations: “It is urgent and necessary that, in order to avoid these uncomfortable situations, really the institutions as a whole can address the rights of indigenous peoples in their territories”.