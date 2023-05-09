Indigenous women from Chocó denounce mistreatment by their same companions

Indigenous women leaders from Chocó denounced that their same colleagues mistreat them within the reservations and do not allow the abuses to be known.

“There is no respect, there are no rules, sometimes our elders know the situations and refuse to punish the aggressor,” said Astrid González, representative of the Chocó indigenous people. “Abuse by the same colleagues or authorities, the woman cannot speak and make her rights visible. In one example, in my reservation, the men do not allow the women to tell outside what is happening inside the reservation, they do not allow it”.

And he added: “If the woman who speaks and discloses to the entities or to ourselves, those women are sanctioned because they do not want that to come to light, nor that our colleagues can make our problems visible. And that is why they close everything, cover everything up, that cannot be denounced”.

Nearly 500 indigenous people formed the ‘Women’s Program of the Permanent Roundtable for Dialogue and Coordination of the Indigenous Peoples of Chocó’ and carry out actions to overcome the multiple forms of violence they face in their daily lives.

Added to all this social conflict is another problem, since to date close to 16 young people have taken their lives, apparently due to lack of opportunities and consequences of the armed conflict. In this regard, the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, asked the competent entities to establish care programs and to mobilize to the affected territories.

“Immediate attention is required that is consistent with traditional harmonization practices requested by affected communities. We know about the refuges of which these communities are victims, which they have to face daily, but life has meaning”, assured Camargo.

For her part, Ilsa Banuvi, leader of indigenous youth from Chocó, stressed that the loss of a sense of belonging to the ethnic group has influenced this conflict.

“The social fabric has been affected, the family fabric that indigenous peoples previously preserved. We no longer have elders orienting the young, talking to them. When our culture, through orality, stories, myths, narrations, oriented us, guided us on how to live in our territories. Today you don’t see that anymore”, culminates the leader.

During 2022, and according to the Popular Research Center (Cinep), it was reported that 116 women were victims of political-social violence, 93 of Human Rights violations and 16 of International Humanitarian Rights, according to the program’s records.

Indigenous women of Chocó demand justice after violations against them

The departments with the most cases of violence in 2022 were Chocó, Cauca, Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Nariño and Arauca.

During 2022, and according to the Popular Research Center (Cinep), it was reported that 116 women were victims of political-social violence, 93 of Human Rights violations and 16 of International Humanitarian Rights, according to the program’s records.

Astrid González, representative of the Chocó indigenous people, reported that the rapes and attacks against women are generated within the reservations. “There is no respect, there are no rules, sometimes our elders know the situations and refuse to punish the aggressor.”

“Abuse by the same colleagues or authorities, the woman cannot speak and make her right visible. In one example, in my reservation, the men do not allow the women to tell the outside what is happening inside the reservation, they do not allow it”, Astrid relates.

For this reason, nearly 500 indigenous people formed the ‘Women’s Program of the Permanent Roundtable for Dialogue and Concertation of the Indigenous Peoples of Chocó’ and carry out actions to overcome the multiple forms of violence they face in their daily lives.

“If the woman who speaks and discloses to the entities or to ourselves, those women are sanctioned because they do not want that to come to light, nor that our colleagues can make our problems visible. And that is why they close everything, cover everything up, that cannot be denounced”, highlighted Astrid González.

Added to all this social conflict is another problem, since to date close to 16 young people have taken their lives, apparently due to lack of opportunities and consequences of the armed conflict. In this regard, the ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, asked the competent entities to establish care programs and to mobilize to the affected territories.

“Immediate attention is required that is consistent with traditional harmonization practices requested by affected communities. We know about the refuges of which these communities are victims, which they have to face daily, but life has meaning”, assured Camargo.

For her part, Ilsa Banuvi, leader of indigenous youth from Chocó, stressed that the loss of a sense of belonging to the ethnic group has influenced this conflict.

“The social fabric has been affected, the family fabric that indigenous peoples previously preserved. We no longer have elders orienting the young, talking to them. When our culture, through orality, stories, myths, narrations, oriented us, guided us on how to live in our territories. Today you don’t see that anymore”, culminates the leader.