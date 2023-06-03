‘Indigenous women victims of sexual violence suffer in silence’: Claudia Domicó

Taken from Consonante.org

By BEATRIZ VALDES CORREA.

The leader and governor of the Abejero indigenous reservation of El Carmen de Atrato says that although many women take the impulse to denounce acts of violence, they find an institutional vacuum and the lack of action from ordinary justice. She also calls for progress in collective reparation and for their complaints to be heard.

Claudia Domicó is an Embera Eyabida indigenous woman, leader and governor of the Abejero indigenous reservation in El Carmen de Atrato and a member of the Chocó Departmental Indigenous Roundtable. For 9 years she has been fully involved in social processes in her territory to promote the rights and work of women. From there she has achieved, for example, that in each indigenous organization there is a woman coordinator or advisor for women.

His path, however, has not been easy. At the age of 17, Claudia was recruited by the Guevarista Revolutionary Army, where she was sexually abused. At the age of three, she managed to escape from her and until 2012 she returned to her shelter willing to serve the community and began her process of community leadership with women.

In this interview, she talks about the marks that sexual violence leaves in the lives of women, who are caretakers of the environment, flora, fauna, and rivers. On the National Day for the Dignity of Women Victims of Sexual Violence in the Framework of the Internal Armed Conflict, she calls for progress in justice and reparation.

Consonant: Have indigenous women suffered sexual violence in the context of the armed conflict?

Claudia Domicó: Yes, it has been quite complex because indigenous women do not share their cases nor do they make themselves visible. That happens because they always brand us that we women are the ones we are looking for. Also due to ignorance of our rights. In the indigenous world this is a taboo, it is something that cannot be talked about, because they look at women as the most “busy”, as the worst of their own feelings. You suffer in silence.

C: What are the pains that sexual violence leaves on indigenous women?

CD: It’s too hard to describe. Each woman has an experience and a point of feeling and seeing things. As we have always been made to feel that we are to blame for all the bad things that happen to us, we are always blaming ourselves. In addition, taking into account the abandonment of the state, not being able to pronounce the word in Spanish, one feels inferior, deteriorated, because one is completely abandoned: without anyone’s support, without having someone to encourage them to denounce, to say that it was not your fault and that there are some to blame. This has led to desperate decisions, women who leave home to seek a better quality of life, without considering the consequences of the loss of culture, of the ancestral language, of their territory, of their family. It is practically as if he were starting over, as if he had just been born in another world.

“Not being able to pronounce the word in Spanish, one feels inferior, deteriorated, because one is in complete abandonment: without support from anyone and without having someone to encourage them to denounce”

Claudia Domicó

C: How was the violence against indigenous women in El Carmen de Atrato?

CD: There was a lot of recruitment of young people due to state abandonment. Here, in terms of education, it is seen that by being Afro, indigenous, white, paisa, peasant or living in the urban area, rights are measured. At that time, those who had the facility to finish primary school could not finish high school. This, added to the presence of armed groups around them, made it easier for them to recruit a large number of women and men, including many children. When the woman who was recruited returned to the shelter, she was sanctioned in order to decontaminate all that murderous or negative mentality.

In my case, my community was massively displaced by the assassination of a great leader and traditional doctor, José Belermino Domicó, my maternal grandfather, in 2000. And this is the time in which we have not had reparation of any kind, and Apart from that, I was recruited and I was not recognized in the group of victims, but rather as a victimizer, and they denied me all my rights. Within the ranks, many women suffered sexual violence, which a prosecutor at the time classified as a war crime. They talked about advanced education, health, housing, security and a dignified life, as a reparation measure and that never happened.

“They talked about advanced education, health, housing, security and a dignified life, as a reparation measure and that never happened”

Claudia Domicó

C: What has it been like to promote the dialogue around sexual violence?

CD: Quite complicated because there are women who don’t know who to turn to. There is so much hypocrisy, so much pain and so many mixed feelings. It’s horrible because you can’t find a clear answer anywhere despite so many laws, so many decrees, so many nice words written on paper and that in practice there isn’t much, because if you go to seek support they start to say: go there, it’s not here, take it there, from one place to another.

Sometimes I feel alone, I feel abandoned, as if I didn’t exist, but I have already overcome all of this and I have been an example for many women of political and organizational empowerment. I go to these communities and there are not only indigenous people but also peasants and Afro-descendants and they tell me that they don’t know where to turn and they continue to allow themselves to be mistreated despite being the ones who work, farm and take care of the children. They tell me that they have no one to help them and that there is state abandonment.

C: Have indigenous women denounced?

CD: Out of 100 cases zero (0) are resolved. When there is sexual violence there is no active response because they begin to talk about the protocols, which will come tomorrow and begin to delay. The intellectual author of the facts is not punished, they get entangled by extra pesos or they invent a number of things that are not. There is still a lot of institutional emptiness and I feel that ordinary justice is afraid of the indigenous, or they do not want to or it is not in their interest to deal with these cases. Everything possible is done to trust, it is decided to go to denounce, but it does not advance. However, there is still hope for justice.

“There is still a lot of institutional emptiness and I feel that ordinary justice is afraid of the indigenous people,

Either they do not want to or it is not in their interest to deal with these cases”

Claudia Domicó

C: Have the victims of sexual violence in the armed conflict received reparation?

CD: Some women have sought support on their own. We ask that this not be repeated, they tell us that they are going to compensate certain indigenous and peasant women from El Carmen de Atrato, but I have no information on the subject because my reservation was not included in these processes because they focused on the areas where there were more minor cases.

C: How can indigenous women who have suffered this crime be redressed?

CD: We need reparation, which affects academic progress, one’s own abilities, autonomy, strengthening the culture and making visible that the things that are happening are not the fairest. Here they pay more attention to men and not to what women say. Women do not need any kind of intermediaries, but rather that the dialogue be with us.

Psychological support is also needed so that women do not continue to suffer. In addition, support in undertakings in which they can continue to care for their children. Here the profession of health promoters within the community was lost, that is a very beautiful subject, one can teach the others how to take care of themselves, how to respect themselves and how to take care of others.