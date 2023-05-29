Home » Individual Disclosure Relating to the Sale of Shares by an Executive of the Teleperformance Group
News

Individual Disclosure Relating to the Sale of Shares by an Executive of the Teleperformance Group

by admin
Individual Disclosure Relating to the Sale of Shares by an Executive of the Teleperformance Group

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced that Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, will sell around 25,000 Teleperformance’s shares, in
several transactions, to meet the tax burden immediately due in the US triggered by the vesting of performance shares allocated to him under the plan dated July 29, 2020. The number of
shares and the average unit prices will be notified to the AMF, the French financial markets authority, as the transactions are executed, and will be the subject of individual disclosures relating
to transactions by individuals mentioned in Article L. 621-18-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code on dealings in securities.

About Teleperformance Group

See also  Li Zhi's British Security Act: The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress promulgated the interpretation of the law, and whether foreign lawyers can participate in national security cases is determined by the Hong Kong Chief Executive- BBC News 中文

You may also like

Klagenfurt Irish Pub wants to take off with...

Operation against PKK’s financial resources in Şırnak: 59...

Attorney General charged Senator Wilson Arias with slanderous...

Industry without emissions? Possible until 2050

Putin congratulated Erdogan

National Registry Office rejects threats from FARC dissidents...

About 1,200 participants in a large demonstration against...

13th edition of the reunion tournament: Nachtigal FC...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday May 29,...

Extension of ending ceasefire in Sudan uncertain

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy