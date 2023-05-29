Individual Disclosure Relating to the Sale of Shares by an Executive of the Teleperformance Group

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced that Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance, will sell around 25,000 Teleperformance’s shares, in

several transactions, to meet the tax burden immediately due in the US triggered by the vesting of performance shares allocated to him under the plan dated July 29, 2020. The number of

shares and the average unit prices will be notified to the AMF, the French financial markets authority, as the transactions are executed, and will be the subject of individual disclosures relating

to transactions by individuals mentioned in Article L. 621-18-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code on dealings in securities.

