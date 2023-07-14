Home » Individual questions about the withholding tax (BMF) – NWB Livefeed
News

Individual questions about the withholding tax (BMF) – NWB Livefeed

by admin

Online message – Friday 07/14/2023

Income Tax | Individual questions about the withholding tax (BMF)

The BMF has its letter from May 19, 2022 added to the withholding tax (BMF, letter of July 11, 2023 – IV C 1 – S 2252/19/10003:013).

The following themes have been adjusted:

Assumption of procedural costs as part of a settlement (margin no. 83a)

Cash settlement when swapping shares (marg. 100a)

Receipt of bonus shares (margin no. 111)

Loss offsetting (paragraphs 118, 119)

There were also changes to paragraphs 169, 174 and 325.

Those: Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from July 11, 2023 – IV C 1 – S 2252/19/10003 :013; published on the
Federal Ministry of Finance website (il)

Source(s):
NWB XAAJ-44000

